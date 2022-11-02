Dozens believed to be migrants detained by police on far west side

25 people have been detained after migrants were seen running from an 18-wheeler on the far west side.

SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of people believed to be migrants were found running from an 18-wheeler on the far west side Friday morning, police say.

The San Antonio Police Department said they received the call around 4 a.m. and headed to the scene near the Lowes located near SW Loop 410 and Highway 151. When they arrived, the saw people running all over the place.

Anywhere from 20 to 30 men and women were arrested. Police said there were more people than police, so they doubt they've all been detained. They're also investigating who the driver of the 18-wheeler is.

Some people were waiting in their cars to pick the migrants up and those people were detained, police said.