SAN ANTONIO - Many service members have paid with their lives for the freedom we enjoy, and they were honored during the 34th annual Fourth of July Patriotic Ceremony.

This year the event was part of the San Antonio Tricentennial celebration.

The ceremony included a reenactment of what was happening in San Antonio during the American Revolution and how New Spain, which controlled what is Texas now, helped win the revolution.

“We were under a general named General [Bernardo de] Galvez who was a Spanish American hero of the American Revolution. Without his help, we wouldn't have defeated the British," Alex Zamora said.

He added that San Antonio Spanish colonists also provided cattle to feed General Galvez’s troops.

Several organizations honored service members with wreaths.

"We must remember that we are surrounded by veteran men and women who have sacrificed, who have dedicated their lives and their service to this country,” a guest speaker said.

“Freedom is not free. Somebody has to make a sacrifice,” Air Force veteran Harold Moreland said.

The retired master sergeant served 22 years in the Air Force and went to war in Vietnam.

"I was blesses enough to be able to survive," Moreland said.

He said some of his comrades weren't so lucky.

"Today is bright the memory of those who declared that life and liberty are your gift to every human being," a speaker read in a prayer.

© 2018 KENS