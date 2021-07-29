Downward dog has a new meaning | Furry friends and yoga combine for a good cause 🐶

You don't need an animal to do the downward dog, but a few puppy paws couldn't hurt.

SAN ANTONIO — We traded in our yoga blocks for four paws and not only did we get the benefits of yoga, we also got the benefits from puppy kisses and rubs.

Yoga has many benefits such as lower stress levels, flexibility and much more.

Puppies also have many benefits such as being cute and cuddly. What happens when you mix the two?

Puppy yoga!

Every third Thursday of each month, Mobile Om hosts puppy yoga with adoptable puppies provided by SNIPSA.

The yoga class is available for all ages and the proceeds from each ticket support the four-legged friends at SNIPSA.

If you were wanting to see what it's like to own a pet while still making a lifelong impact, you can foster with the option to adopt.