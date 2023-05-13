Stabbing occurs near UTSA downtown campus, SAFD says

The suspect has not yet been found and the investigation is ongoing.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was found with multiple stab wounds near the downtown area Friday evening, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

Fire officials were sent to the Via Central Plaza at the 200 block of N. Frio Street around 8:55 p.m. Friday.

SAFD says they arrived to the scene and found a person to have two stab wounds that were non-life threatening. The person told fire officials the stabbing occurred on 1000 block of W. Commerce Street after an argument turned into a fight.