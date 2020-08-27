Downtown San Antonio 'uncommonly busy' as Hurricane Laura evacuees seek food and shelter

San Antonio Fire officials said more than 2,500 evacuees arrived Wednesday to be screened and provided with shelter ahead of Laura's landfall.

SAN ANTONIO — Downtown San Antonio was 'uncommonly busy' overnight as evacuees from southeast Texas sought out food and shelter ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall.

Evacuees were seen downtown, walking in the street, riding scooters, and eating at a local Denny's.

One of the evacuees said that at one point, the Denny's was no longer taking customers because they "had backed up orders."

San Antonio Fire officials said more than 2,500 evacuees arrived Wednesday to be screened and provided with shelter ahead of Laura's landfall. Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane around midnight. It has since weakened to a Category 3 as it continues to move inland.

Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said Wednesday, that due to the unexpected number of evacuees, the city and county had to respond quickly.

"They came," Wolff said. "And they came fast."

Evacuees were placed at the Marriott Rivercenter, a hotel along the River Walk.