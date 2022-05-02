HPD: Suspect in custody after throwing objects from high up in Chase Tower in downtown Houston

According to HPD, the man was seen throwing items from a broken window.

HOUSTON — A suspect seen throwing debris from the 24th story of the Chase Tower downtown has been taken into custody, according to Houston police.

SWAT and hostage negotiators were called out to the 600 block of Travis after 8 a.m. when HPD says they were flagged down by a citizen.

Police say they found broken glass and debris on the street, and could see the suspect poking his head out of a window.

The suspect eventually came down after the hours-long standoff and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported at the scene according to police.

Houston police say the suspect was not from Houston, but does have a family member in the Houston-area, as well as a relative in another city.

Police say they don't know how the man was able to get into the building and that the suspect has no connections to the Chase Tower.

3rd UPDATE. Suspect in custody. SWAT commander will brief media at corner of Capitol and Travis. https://t.co/G39vcdjVaH — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 5, 2022