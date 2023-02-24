x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Several people sent to hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning in downtown hotel, SAFD says

Fire officials say crews arrived on the scene of a downtown hotel and discovered multiple people with medical issues.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — Five people were sent to the hospital after being exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide at a San Antonio hotel, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. 

The incident occurred at the Hampton Inn & Suites near the 100 block of Soledad around noon Friday.

Fire officials say crews arrived on the scene and discovered multiple people with medical issues. Hazmat crews then found high levels of carbon monoxide present.

The San Antonio Fire Department is working with city crews and the Hampton Inn to determine the cause. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out