Downtown high-rise building ended up flooding after firefighters battle fire

In fact, crews say some apartments had two feet of water in them on the 7th floor of the building.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A fire at a San Antonio high rise downtown changed from a fire to a flood in a matter of minutes Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Hickman Street near San Pedro Springs Park around 8:45 p.m. for reports of a fire in the building.

When first responders arrived at the high-rise building, they found a kitchen fire on one of the upper floors and quickly put it out.

The Battalion Chief says most of the damage is from smoke and water. In fact, crews say some apartments had two feet of water in them on the 7th floor of the building.

No injuries were reported but several tenants are trying to find a new place to call home.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.