Downtown high-rise apartment evacuated after fire on 6th floor

The fire started in an apartment kitchen at the Robert E. Lee Apartments on West Travis just after 10 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters put out what could have been a huge and possibly deadly fire late Thursday night in the downtown area.

After initially preparing for a larger fire situation, firefighters were able to reach the 6th floor unit and contain the fire before it could spread. The building was evacuated as a precaution, but no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.

