TCU standout Jeff Gladney, woman killed in overnight crash on freeway near Downtown Dallas, teammate says

According to the county sheriff's department, the overturned vehicle was speeding at first and lost control after clipping another driver.

DALLAS — Arizona Cardinals cornerback and Texas Christian University standout Jeff Gladney was among two people who died in a car crash early Monday morning near downtown, a teammate confirmed to WFAA.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to the crash at about 2:30 a.m. A detective said it happened in the westbound service lanes of Woodall Rogers Freeway at Allen Street.

According to Detective Raul Reyna, it's believed that the victims were speeding in their vehicle and clipped another vehicle from behind. The speeding vehicle allegedly lost control and struck the pier beam of the freeway and caught fire.

Detective Reyna says there were two other people in the second vehicle and they weren't hurt.

He also confirmed with WFAA that the two people that died were a male and a female. The Medical Examiner is working on identifying them, but a teammate confirmed to WFAA that Gladney was the male victim.

The sheriff's office will then reach out to the victims' loved ones before releasing their names to the public.