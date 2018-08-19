SAN ANTONIO — Ongoing construction downtown will cause service changes for some VIA bus routes starting Monday, August 20.

Road closures have affected the following routes:

17, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 70, 75, 77, 93, 94, and 100

The downtown lineup location was moved to Travis Park back in June. This affected routes:

202, 204, 209, 214, 222, 225, 230, 232, 242, 243, 246, 251, 268, 275, 276, 277, 282, 288, 289, and 296

The text service will resume normal operations.

Additional changes include:

11 VIVA culture – Route modified to continue down New Braunfels Avenue past the McNay Art Museum, looping back to Broadway on Castano Avenue instead of circling the McNay.

88 Bandera – Route modified to travel straight down Evers Road between Huebner Road and Bandera Road instead of detouring on Seneca Drive and Poss Road.

640 Valley Forge – Route to continue as route 641 instead of route 14.

642 Nacogdoches – Route to continue as route 640 instead of route 641.

The routes below will have minor schedule adjustments.

2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 14, 20, 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 42, 43, 44, 46, 48, 51, 62, 64, 66, 67, 68, 76, 79, 82, 89, 90, 96, 97, 520, 550, 551, 640, 641, and 642.

