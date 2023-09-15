Lower property tax rate proposed for Downtown Corpus Christi businesses

This is the first time in two decades there will be a change in the area's levy rate.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In an effort to continue revitalizing the area, the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District is looking for ways to improve the area, especially when it comes to vacant lots and buildings.

That group is holding a public hearing for property owners within the district Friday to voice their thoughts on services and the proposed changes to the tax rate.

This is the first time in two decades there will be a decrease in the levy rate for property owners downtown, Corpus Christi Downtown Management District Executive Director Alyssa Barrera-Mason said. This is an effort to reduce the burden on operating businesses.

Currently, the tax rate is $0.30 on land and $0.07 on improvements per $100 evaluation for downtown property owners. The new rate will come down to $0.05 cents and increase the tax on vacant land in the district.

“So, this will hopefully help reduce some of the operating cost for businesses contributing to our vibrant culture," Barrera-Mason said. "And moving that towards vacant land otherwise being underdeveloped."

This will be done in an effort to encourage vacant land owners to begin developing.

Also up for discussion at the public hearing at 9 a.m. are five improvement projects offered by the Downtown Management District for the next 10 years, which include the following:

Water Street

Marina Master Plan & Development

Shoreline Pedestrian Connection improvements

Agnes & Laredo Gateway improvements

Upper & Lower Broadway Bluff rehabilitation

"Over the last 10 years, we've completed really important projects. The two-way conversion of Chaparral Street, Cosmopolitan which was completed in construction," Barrera-Mason said. "The next 10 years, you're going to see construction projects. Improvements to pedestrian experience throughout the Downtown area, a new Agnes entryway to Downtown."

New businesses, residential and hospitality transformations over the next ten years will continue to make Downtown Corpus Christi the most vibrant downtown in the Gulf of Mexico, she said.