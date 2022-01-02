Abandoned building near downtown destroyed by fire

The structure suffered several roof collapses and is considered a total loss, authorities said.

SAN ANTONIO — A huge fire broke out at a building west of downtown late Monday night. It happened around 11 p.m. on Tampico Street near South Brazos Street, west of I-10.

Firefighters from the San Antonio Fire Department found the abandoned commercial building with heavy flames and lots of smoke.

So far, there's no word on any injuries or what started the fire.

