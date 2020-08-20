Downtown apartment building flooded, residents evacuated

SAFD crews responded to a water evacuation Wednesday night at the Robert E. Lee Apartments in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Residents at the Robert E. Lee Apartments in downtown San Antonio were evacuated from their units while SAFD crews tried to find a leak on the fifth floor that was flooding the building.

Crews responded to a water evacuation around 11:00 p.m. at the apartments in the 100 block of W Travis Street.

According to a spokesperson with SAFD, firefighters found that the leak was caused by a water component that appeared to be corroded and was blown out, causing a wide open-source of water leaking. The water then began to drip down to each floor.

Residents said that the water was up to the tops of their ankles inside the building.

An SAFD spokesperson said that once firefighters figured out the source of the leak, they were able to shut the water off and stop the leak. After stopping the leak, crews worked to evacuate water from the building.

A total of five floors and around 25 units were affected.

Building maintenance and property management have since taken over the remediation process.