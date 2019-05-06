Parking in downtown San Antonio just got a whole lot easier.

The city has launched a new app called "SAPark;" it allows you to pay for parking at on-street and off-street pay stations. By using your smartphone, a physical ticket is not necessary.

“Instead of parking, walking to a pay station and then back to the car to display a ticket, drivers can easily start a parking session on their phones and get to their destinations quicker,” said John Jacks, Center City Development & Operations Director.

You’ll no longer need to worry about “feeding the meter,” because the app has an “extension” option which allows you to remotely add time to your parking spot. You can also view parking history and receipts through the app.

San Antonio is not the first city to go digital. Austin, Corpus Christi, Baylor University, University of Texas at Arlington and Sam Houston State University have entered the sticker-less industry under the company "Passport," with an attempt to provide convenience

to drivers.

With 2,500 spots available here in the Alamo City, you can get behind the wheel and try it out!