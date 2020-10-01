SAN ANTONIO — A man and woman were taken to a nearby hospital following a double shooting on the city's east side Thursday night.

According to an official with the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Canton.

The man was shot in front of his home, once in the neck and twice in the stomach. The woman, who was in her home across the street at the time of the shooting, was hit in the hand.

The suspects pulled up in a white sedan and two men got out of the car and fired, according to police.

The suspects drove off in the white car.

The man is in critical condition and the woman is in stable condition at this time.

No word on any arrests.