Double rollover accident causes traffic problems on northside

No word on any injuries at this time.

SAN ANTONIO — A double rollover crash is causing traffic problems north of downtown Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around noon on Loop 410 at Fredericksburg Road, police say.

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

