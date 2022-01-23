DoSeum's new exhibit focuses on race and equity

"Uniquely Us" presents the concepts in ways every learner can understand.

SAN ANTONIO — The DoSeum is rolling out a new hands-on exhibit called Uniquely Us- Understanding Race and Building Unity.

“The exhibition was developed in response to families asking for child age, resources on race and racism,” said Meredith Doby, Vice President of Exhibits at the DoSeum.

Doby said the exhibit presents concepts of race and equity in ways that every learner can understand.

“It's going to be a very fun and interactive exhibition so children can do things like use a microscope to examine their hand and color, and add it to our mosaic of beautiful skin colors,” said Doby.

The exhibit is designed to engage the entire family, not just the kids.

“They can play with their parents, our community building game, where they recognize that some communities have more or less resources than others, and then they can work together to celebrate their cultural food and created out of Play-Doh in our diversity kitchen,” said Doby.

Uniquely Us is open now until April 3rd.