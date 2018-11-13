SAN ANTONIO — With temperatures expected to drop below freezing for the first time, many San Antonians will be cranking up their heaters Tuesday night, but that also means driving up energy bills.

"Customers can do little things in their home to help save money, especially with this freeze coming around," said CPS Energy Spokesperson John Moreno.

He advised residents to start by turning their ceiling fans in reverse from what they are used to in the summer— that brings down the warm air that gets trapped near the ceiling.

A draft dog is another way to keep your home warm. By placing it at the bottom of doors, it keeps cold air our. If you don't have one, towels work just as well.

However, Moreno said something that should never be considered to warm homes is turning on the oven.

"Natural gas can be dangerous if it's not combusting correctly and could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning," he said. "On the electric side, it's very expensive to heat your home with electric heat, and if you're using your stove to do that it is really inefficient."

Some year-round tips to keep that electric bill down include maximizing the use of curtains in the daytime by opening them up to let sunlight in; unplugging anything in your home that could be on standby and still using power; replacing incandescent bulbs with LED lights or even energy-efficient smart bulbs; and taking a shower instead of a bath, which can reduce your hot water consumption by up to 50 percent.

As far as the thermostat goes, the World Health Organization recommends a minimum indoor temperature of about 64 degrees Fahrenheit. Research shows that if you lower your thermostat by two degrees in the colder months, you'll shave about 10 percent off your electric bill.

CPS Energy officials also say that if you have gas heat and are turning it on for the first time only to notice a lingering odor similar to rotten eggs, call them immediately. That's a sign of a potential gas leak.

