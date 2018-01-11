The front porches of houses are typically pretty busy in the Halloween season.

From being adorned with carved pumpkins and ghastly ghouls to visits from costumed tikes seeking sugar highs on the last day of the month, much goes on that may not always be captured.

Those with front-door security camera tech, however, do capture those moments—and some of them are worth rewatching over and over. The folks at Ring video doorbells sent KENS 5 a handful of hilarious memories to make sure Halloween 2018 isn’t soon forgotten.

Watch out for those horns

How do you refer to a family of unicorns, anyway? Whatever the term, this trio is downright delightful.

Catch that...squirrel?

Hey, our friendly neighborhood critters need to feel festive, too.

That's one creepy clown

This ominously dressed clown ominously stood on this front porch for a decidedly ominous amount of time. Thankfully, it doesn't seem like Michael Myers is under that mask.

Curiosity didn't kill this cat

"Where's my invite to the pumpkin-carving party?" – this cat, probably.

To front doors and beyond

Before blasting off to the stars, this astronaut-in-training decided he shouldn't leave Earth without his favorite candy. We concur.

'Tis the season to be spooked

All bets are off on Halloween, kids. We don't imagine they'll forget this anytime soon.

© 2018 KENS