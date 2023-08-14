Doodle mania at Gruene Acres Doodle Park

Doodles of all shapes and sizes romp together here every month

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — It was doodle mania complete with a doodle lemonade stand at the Gruene Acres Doodle Park in New Braunfels.

Doodles of all shapes, sizes, and colors getting together for a little romp with their friends. Chasing balls, fetching frisbees, and splashing in the water. They say its a fun place to bring all of the furbabies together. It started during COVID when dog lovers were looking for a place to get out with their families. At first it was open once a month but now daily between 10am and 7pm.

Andrea Dougherty from the Gruene Acres Doodle Park told us, "We have monthly romps. Just our dog parties where everyone comes out. just a fun time for all the pups to play and for all of the people to get together."

Hannah Villareal who loves doodles added, "I like doodles because they're fluffy and they have curls and they're very nice. They're also really smart as well. They find ways to get treats and open doors."

For more information about the park just go to GreenAcresDoodlePark.com.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.