ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You're not alone in thinking the moon has been bigger and brighter recently: It's Strawberry Moon season.

No, it doesn't look as red as a strawberry -- it gets its name because it heralded the start for some Native American tribes to begin gathering wild strawberries, per Old Farmer's Almanac -- but it'll be plenty stunning all by itself.

It'll appear low in the eastern sky around sunset. Because of such a low arc, it'll give off a yellowish tint.

Although the full moon was earlier Monday morning, you'll still get a good view for the next night or so.

Don't forget about Jupiter: You don't need a telescope to catch the Gas Giant all month long, with it being big and bright at about dusk and remaining visible all night, NASA said.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.