Don't leave guns in your vehicle, SAPD says

Stolen firearms can lead to other crimes such as robberies, assaults and even murders.

SAN ANTONIO — A PSA from the San Antonio Police Department says that you should not leave your guns in an unattended vehicle.

In the PSA, SAPD said around 1,500 firearms were stolen from vehicles this year in SAPD's jurisdiction.

If you know you'll be visiting a place that doesn't allow firearms inside, SAPD asks that you plan ahead.

Firearms owners are asked to document the serial numbers of their firearms in the event it's stolen.

The PSA in both English and Spanish are below.