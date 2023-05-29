Donkey found dragged and dumped in Kerr County

The male donkey was dragged for two miles before being dumped, officials say.

KERRVILLE, Texas — A horrible discovery was found northwest of San Antonio in Kerr County on Sunday.

Officials found a male donkey that had been been dragged behind a vehicle, then it's dead body dumped on the highway.

WARNING: The following video is disturbing

The donkey's body was found off Highway 271, between Center Point and Comfort in Kerr County.

Officials believe the donkey was dragged for at least two miles down Wilson Creek Road.

Kerrville Pets Alive posted about this animal cruelty on it's Facebook page.

If you know anything about this situation you are asked to call Kerr County Animal Services at (830) 257-3100 or the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office (830) 896-1216.

