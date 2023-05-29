Blood Drive at Toyota Field on Memorial Day

The blood drive is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and every donor will receive two free tickets to the June 3 San Antonio FC game.

SAN ANTONIO — You can help save lives on Memorial Day and get tickets to see the San Antonio FC in action for your donation.

San Antonio FC has teamed up with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to hold a blood drive Monday at Toyota Field in honor of Memorial Day.

The blood drive is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Every donor will receive two tickets to see the soccer team in action on June 3.

Donors will also receive a YGTL t-shirt (while supplies last).

