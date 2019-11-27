SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is showing their appreciation for all who donate blood this holiday season.

Depending on the location donors stop by, they will score some of the following gifts: a Rudy's BBQ dinner for 2 voucher, a 1-day pass to LEGOLAND Discovery Center, a $10 Dave & Buster's Power Card, a $10 Amazon gift card, a $10 Topgolf gameplay card, a San Antonio Aquarium Pass, a Flip's Trampoline Jump Park Pass, or an Andretti one-hour gameplay card.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has partnered with sporting and entertainment centers to encourage people to donate to avoid critical blood shortages to the community blood supply.

The 9 Days of Giving continues through the holiday weekend.

Below are some of the upcoming blood drives and the free thank-you gifts donors will receive at each location:

Ingram Park Mall Blood Drive Nov. 29- Dec. 1

• Rudy’s BBQ dinner for 2 voucher

• A San Antonio Aquarium Pass

• $10 Amazon gift card

South Park Mall Blood Drive Nov. 29

• Rudy’s BBQ dinner for 2 voucher

• A Flip’s Trampoline Jump Park Pass

• $10 Amazon Gift Card

LEGOLAND Discovery Center (Rivercenter Mall) Blood Drive Nov 29 & Nov. 30

• A 1-day pass to LEGOLAND Discovery Center

• A $10 Dave & Buster’s Power Card

• A $10 Amazon gift card

Topgolf Blood Drive Nov. 30

• Rudy’s BBQ dinner for 2 voucher

• A $10 off Topgolf gameplay card

• $10 Amazon Gift Card

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Blood Drive Dec. 1

• Rudy’s BBQ dinner for 2 voucher

• An Andretti one-hour game