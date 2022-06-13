Domestic violence advocates remain hopeful that bipartisan legislation will help keeps guns out of abusers' hands

The fatality risk for domestic victims increases 700% when a gun is in the household, said Marta Pelaez, president and CEO of Family Violence Prevention Services.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A series of bipartisan legislation could pave the way toward creating a safer society by restricting domestic violence offenders from purchasing firearms.

“We are not after the Second Amendment. We are for the removal of guns from the hands of perpetrators and abusers,” said Marta Pelaez, president and CEO of Family Violence Prevention Services.

Family Violence Prevention Services has advocated and cared for domestic violence survivors over the last 45 years, providing free legal assistance, 24-hour emergency shelter and violence intervention programs.

Pelaez knows how dangerous life is for those feeling like there’s no way out of a toxic home environment.

“Guns play a major role in domestic violence. The accessibility, the way they are used, sometimes just facetiously placed for the victim to see it as a reminder to maintain the threat constant and alive,” Pelaez said.

Senate Democrats and Republicans have agreed on a package deal of legislation addressing safety and gun control.

One of the proposed provisions would make it harder for convicted domestic abusers from buying a gun, and in turn, addressing the so-called “boyfriend-loophole.”

“This should be the law of the land. It’s not supposed to be a party issue. This is about the safety of people in our country,” said Patricia Castillo, executive director of the P.E.A.C.E Initiative (Putting an End to Abuse through Community Efforts).

The P.E.A.C.E Initiative provides an array of training, education and variety of services for those impacted by domestic violence.

The non-profit conducts the domestic violence survivor program, which gives low-income men and women who need a lawyer to help remedy their situations.

The Texas Council on Family Violence reported the greatest number of domestic violence-related homicides in 2020 compared to any other year in the past decade.

The report revealed 228 people were killed in 68 Texas counties.

Harris County recorded the largest number of deaths at 37 while 17 people in Bexar County were killed.

The majority of the victims were killed by a perpetrator with a gun, according to the Texas Council on Family Violence.

Castillo noted most mass shooters have their roots and upbringing in domestic violence episodes.

“This is why the connection for us is so imperative because we work on domestic violence, and we know what it can help to create and nurture in terms of people who do these kinds of mass shootings,” Castillo said.