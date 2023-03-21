Domestic violence advocate urges survivors to have a plan after court ruling allows abusers to carry firearms

SAPD responded to 22 family violence homicides in 2021, down from 30 the year before.

SAN ANTONIO — Patricia Castillo's passion for helping survivors of domestic violence goes back more than 40 years.

Castillo is co-founder and executive director of the P.E.A.C.E. (Putting An End To Abuse Through Community Efforts) Initiative, a coalition of nonprofits and public and private institutions working to end domestic violence through education and action.

“That’s the main thing that’s always been the fuel of our work, is understanding the needs of the survivor," Castillo said.

The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Second Amendment in February when a judge ruled that domestic abusers subject to protective orders are permitted to have firearms.

Castillo stressed the ruling constricts the rights of family violence survivors and increases chances of injury or death. She urges those affected by domestic violence to have a comprehensive safety plan in place.

"They're going to have to figure out, 'Should I have a code word with my friends, my neighbors, my coworkers that tells them I am in danger?'" Castillo said. "'Do I familiarize myself with my partner's weapons? What kind of weapon is it, what kind of bullets does it shoot, because that might be information that'll help them in the future.'"

In 2021, San Antonio police received more than 71,000 family violence calls, which led to nearly 20,000 related incident reports being filed, according to data from the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence.

San Antonio police reported 22 family violence homicides in 2021, which is down from 30 in 2020.

Despite the court's February ruling, Castillo is reminding everyone how important protective orders can be in the long run. But she acknowledged every situation of domestic violence is different.

“It’s not going to stop a bullet, granted. But there are some perpetrators that don’t want to be in trouble with the law," she said. "They know that if they violate that protective order, that’s going to create more problems with them."

Police found three people dead in an apartment on San Antonio's north side on Monday. Authorities said a man in his 40s shot and killed his wife and 7-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself.

A relative of the deceased woman requested the welfare check since she didn't hear from her since Saturday.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus tweeted, "Divorce and breakups often have dangerous and deadly outcomes. Was at the scene this morning of a double murder/suicide...heartbreaking talking with the father/grandfather of the victims. Help is out there when needed. Report DV!!"

Castillo hopes people in general realize they can play a role in helping their neighbors if they suspect there's domestic violence taking place.

“Oftentimes people say, 'I don’t want to get involved, it’s none of my business.' But it is your business," she added. "If your neighbor is harming their family, it is your business to send help."

Family Violence Prevention Services runs the Battered Women and Children's Shelter of San Antonio. To help and to learn more, click here.