Woman hospitalized following domestic dispute; family was gathered to attend relative's funeral

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot by her husband in a domestic violence situation, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened on Thursday morning at a home on the city's east side.

Police said the husband and wife were fighting over a gun. The husband reportedly knocked his wife over and shot her in the head. Then, the man shot himself.

Their son, who is in their mid-20s, witnessed the incident, SAPD said.

The woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center and her condition was not reported. However, police said she was able to communicate. She is in her mid-40s.

The family was gathering because they were going to a funeral for another relative.