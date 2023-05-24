22 dogs rescued from South Texas animal care facility

This all came after a social media post stated the facility would have to abruptly close, which alarmed many.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 22 dogs were rescued from an animal control facility in San Diego after a social media post that the facility abruptly closed.

That alarmed residents, not just in San Diego -- but also in Corpus Christi.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society stepped up to assist San Diego Animal Control, not only in taking the dogs, but also deep cleaning the facility where volunteers found deplorable conditions.

Luis Barrera is the animal control officer of the San Diego facility. He told 3NEWS he's been operating out of that facility for 4 years alone, as its sole employee. He occasionally receives assistance from only one volunteer.

"It's always been one ACO here, it's never been at a point where they've had two because of budgeting and finances," he said. "A lot of times, previous ACO's wouldn't express that they needed help, they would just find a way to do it on their own."

Barrera says a lot of the public safety calls he receives require two people.

"It's not just about, I show up in the mornings, get in the truck, and pick up dogs," he said. "That's about 10 percent of what animal control really is. The other 90 percent is actually dealing with the cruelty cases, the neglect cases."

In addition to keeping the facility clean, it has become a lot for him to handle, ending with him feeling overwhelmed at times.

"There was a time when I was deep cleaning and I was dousing everything with bleach," he said. "And my head was just pounding. I'm talking like a massive headache. And it's because of the exposure I've had to the bleach."

Barrera stated that he has reached out to the city for help but he continues to hit a wall.

"It's not the fact that I don't have things available," he said. "It's when I need it. And I go to report that I need it. It's always either the same questions. 'How much is it?' or 'Why do you need it?'"

Jackie Mccullough is with the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Although she did not accompany the team who made the rescue Monday, she says their deep clean efforts were warranted.

"Those rural shelters really don't have a lot of funding," she said. "They are kind of working with bare bones materials.

McCullough said volunteers found the facility in deplorable conditions.

"A lot of mold, there was a lot of issues going on. And there's only one person working there."

Twenty-two dogs were rescued. Some were puppies and the eldest was three years old.

"Most of them have one or at least one, or all of coccidia, giardia, hookworms or whipworms," she said. "So those are very manageable illnesses for us to treat. Luckily we're able to treat those animals at our facility."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.