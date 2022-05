It reportedly started in the back right corner of the house, possibly in the bedroom.

SAN ANTONIO — Three dogs passed away after a house fire on the city's northwest side.

The fire happened on Monday afternoon at a single-story duplex on Fresno and Brad Avenue. The San Antonio Fire Department said no one was home, except for the animals.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. It reportedly started in the back right corner of the house, possibly in the bedroom.