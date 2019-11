SAN ANTONIO — Two dogs, a cat and their owners made it out safe of a northwest-side home after a fire broke out in the garage overnight.

Firefighters were called out to a home in the 7200 block of Link Meadow just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

According to fire officials, the two dogs in the garage woke the residents up by scratching at the door.

Damage to the home is estimate to be between $20,000 and $30,000.

No injuries were reported.