Dogs abandoned in crate on the side of the road in Atascosa County

Animal Control responded to take possession of the dogs. The puppy's right leg had some deformity on it, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — Two dogs were left in a crate by the side of the road in Atascosa County Sunday, Atascosa County Animal Control said.

In a post to Facebook, the organization said it received a call about two dogs in a hot crate at Cobel Road near Rutledge Road. When officers arrived, they found two heavily flea-infested dogs in the crate along with a bowl of water the dogs could not access.

Authorities are hoping someone see the photos of the dogs and is able to identify their owners. They are asking that anyone with information to please call 830-769-2341 and request to speak to a criminal investigator. You can remain anonymous.

