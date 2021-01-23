Dog wakes up family, saving them after house catches fire

A BBQ pit that was left smoldering seemed to be the cause of the fire, according to an official with Helotes FD.

SAN ANTONIO — A family made it out of their home safely after it caught fire overnight. And it's all thanks to the family's dog.

Helotes FD was called out to a structure fire in the 10500 block of Rainbow View around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Crews arrived at the scene to find the back deck and the back of the home on fire. Firefighters were able to work quickly and get the fire out in less than five minutes.

According to an official with Helotes FD, the family's dog alerted and woke up the family allowing them to get out of the home without injury.

It is believed that a BBQ pit that was left smoldering was the cause of the fire.