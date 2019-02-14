SAN ANTONIO — Animal Care Services says Trixie, a female Staffie stolen from their kennels last week, has been recovered.

According to ACS, Trixie was taken on Thursday, February 7. Security videos captured a man leading the dog from her kennel to his car and took off from the area.

ACS had posted a description of the suspect to social media and said they immediately began getting tips about the man's identity.

Trixie's owners live south of Austin. They say their dog initially had been stolen about two months ago. The dog had been recovered by ACS, who had already made for the owner to travel to San Antonio for a reunion before Trixie was stolen a second time.

This is the third animal theft in the last two years at the ACS campus.