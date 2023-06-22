Dog fostered back to full health after April stabbing attack in San Antonio

Authorities said a 28-year-old man threatened the dog before attacking it.

SAN ANTONIO — A dog that was nearly stabbed to death on the west side by a now-arrested San Antonio man has been adopted after being nursed back to health by Animal Care Services (ACS).

John Christopher Schafer, 28, is jailed on animal cruelty charges after stabbing the dog with a boxcutter on April 27, according to an ACS investigator who added the animal most likely would've died if officers didn't arrive in time.

ACS Officer Stephanie Chapa said the young dog, an American Staffordshire Terrier bestowed the name Zander by ACS, suffered "an extremely deep wound," adding he could've succumbed to blood loss.

Chapa said Schafer had threatened Zander leading up to the attack, but other details about his history with the dog weren't provided.

Online court records indicate Schafer was charged with violating bond or a protective order on the same day as the alleged attack. He faces up to a decade in prison and/or a $10,000 fine if convicted.

