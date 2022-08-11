Dog named Lucky reunited with grateful owner thanks to chip

“What do you mean you have my dog? He’s in the house with me," said Lucky's owner.

SAN ANTONIO — A dog named Lucky has been reunited with his grateful owner thanks to having a chip with his owner's information.

Lucky was brought to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) by folks over at JBSA-Lackland last Friday around 2:30 p.m. They said he'd been roaming around the Air Force Base.

ACS took one look at this freshly groomed senior puppers and just knew he probably belonged to a family. The dog was scanned for a microchip, an lo and behold, it turned out his name was Lucky.

The contact information registered to the microchip was pulled up and Lucky's human, Mr Y, was called.

ACS said Mr. Y was at home, petting Lucky’s brother, when his phone rang.

He answered the phone and immediately said that his missing dog was not missing, he was at home with him. “You have the wrong number; my dog is in the house with me,” said Mr. Y.

ACS explained that his contact information was registered to the microchip number found on a dog brought in to ACS. Mr. Y asked for a description and was told, “Freshly groomed, senior, well-mannered, golden retriever-type dog.”

Mr Y immediately yelled out to his family, "Honey, someone let the dog out!" He said he'd be right there to pick him up.

"Losing your pet is scary and nerve-racking. Lucky for Lucky, he wasn’t even missing long enough for his family to notice," said ACS. "This is all thanks to Mr. Y ensuring Lucky was microchipped and registered with up-to-date contact information."

By city ordinance, all pets must be microchipped and registered with up-to-date contact information. If you live in the city limits, you can get FREE microchips foryour pets by scheduling an appointment here: saacs.info/microchip

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.