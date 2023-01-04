Dog who was found just skin and bones undergoes amazing transformation

Rocco has now doubled in weight since being adopted by the "P" family.

SAN ANTONIO — A dog who was found just skin and bones has undergone an amazing transformation thanks to the loving family who adopted him.

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said that at the end of October they responded to an urgent call for a pair of paper-thin pooches who needed to be rescued.

When they arrived at the location, both of the dogs were in extremely poor condition, literally just skin and bones. In fact, Rocco couldn't even bark without falling down due to his weakness.

Nearby neighbors told ACS officers that the dogs had been left all alone for over a week.

The pair of canines was taken into custody and ACS contacted the family who had owned them. They shared with the shelter that "they fell on hard times and couldn’t care for the dogs any longer," according to ACS.

With that information, ACS was able to move forward with their surrendering process and transfer them immediately into veterinary care.

The team from ACS had just begun work on finding a new home for the two dogs, when the "P" family showed up to adopt Rocco.

"Ms. P had just seen Rocco's photo online and felt drawn to him," said ACS. "Her previous senior pup had passed away in August, and she didn’t feel ready to add another dog to her family, until she saw Rocco."

After she saw the photo posted on their Facebook page, she loaded up her family and arrived at ACS as soon as their doors opened.

As soon as the family walked up to his kennel, Rocco greeted them with a happy wag of the tail. They took him out for a walk and "fell in love before the ink could dry on their adoption application."

Emaciated dog transforms into healthy pet 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Rocco has now doubled in weight since he first went home with them. He is spoiled and loved.

The "P" family also figured out that he is deaf, so they have learned to communicate with him using sign language. They say he's picked up basic house manners and loves to cuddle.

It's always great to see a special needs shelter dog find a happy forever family.

Would you like to adopt a dog or cat from City of San Antonio Animal Care Services? Visit their website to find out how CLICK HERE.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.