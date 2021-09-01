Dog dead, family displaced after early morning house fire

Crews arrived at the scene to find the garage and back of the home fully engulfed in flames.

SAN ANTONIO — A family is without their dog and home following an early morning fire.

SAFD was called out to a structure fire in the 800 block of Canton around 4 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, crews found a garage and the back of a home engulfed with flames.

Firefighters worked quickly and brought the fire under control, saving nearby homes from catching fire. The home has been declared a total loss and the family will be displaced as a result. The family members who were inside at the time of the fire were able to make it out safely.

Unfortunately, the family's dog did not make it out of the home alive.