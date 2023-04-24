The child's mother and another woman left to care for the baby were arrested for child neglect.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A 1-year-old baby boy was hurt when he was attacked by a dog inside a residence while his mother left him in the care of another person Monday afternoon, New Port Richey police said in a news release.

According to police, Destiny Coleman, 22, left her child in his playpen and went with a friend to purchase narcotics and alcohol. She left the 1-year-old in the care of Tina Dean, 23, who was only notified by voice. Dean was not in the same room as the baby and "did not have sight of the child," police say.

Inside the residence were two dogs roaming freely.

"While the child was left alone with no care or supervision one of the dogs attacked the child biting the child in the face," the police department said in a news release.

The 1-year-old boy suffered deep puncture wounds and cuts to his face and left eye, police said. He was later flown to John Hopkins All Children's Hospital for care.

During the investigation, Dean told officers the child was attacked by a stray dog outside the home. However, she later admitted it happened inside the residence, police say.