Another NFL team in North Texas? Dallas' mayor thinks it's time

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says Dallas-Fort Worth will soon be the largest U.S. metropolitan area without two NFL teams -- so he suggests putting one in South Dallas.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — If it was up to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, the Dallas area would have two teams in the National Football League.

But, does Dallas-Fort Worth need another NFL team? Aren't the Cowboys enough to keep the football hunger sated?

In response to an NFL on CBS tweet asking about which city deserves a pro football expansion team, Mayor Johnson made his pitch that Dallas would be the best (and obvious) choice.

"We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams," Johnson said in a tweet. "Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY."

The Cowboys are, of course, known as "America's Team" and are the undisputed kings of D-FW sports. They also have a legendary history that no one can deny. So, is there even enough room in Dallas, let alone interest for another NFL team?

The mayor thinks so.

The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY. https://t.co/ikG0oeZq4T — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) May 5, 2022

The City of Dallas won’t be allowing any more teams who don’t actually have any of their assets located within our city limits use our name, so if the NFL wants the Frisco Chargers or Frisco Jaguars to be their next expansion team, that’s their call. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) May 6, 2022

Does he have a point?

While it may be hard (or even impossible) for some fans to just switch up fandoms, having options isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Then there's the fact that plenty of football fans in the D-FW area just straight up do not like the Cowboys, or have completely lost all faith in the organization. Whether it's just fans hating on the popular team or not agreeing with decisions being made or just being tired of losing, there are various reasons why NFL fans around here could maybe want something new and shiny.

Are there enough fans to sustain a Cowboys competitor in the same market, though? That remains to be seen.

Also to be determined: Where the second team would play. In the two-team cities Johnson cited, both the Chargers and Rams play at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and New York teams the Jets and Giants share MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

While sharing AT&T Stadium could be an option, Mayor Johnson has another idea: "We need an AFC team that plays in Southern Dallas," Johnson also tweeted.

And luckily, there's already a possible home base -- the Cotton Bowl at Fair Park. The historic stadium has hosted it all, including serving as the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium from 1960 to 1971.

It's pretty fun to imagine what the scene would be like with an NFL team playing home games in October while the annual State Fair of Texas is buzzing right next door.

While a second NFL team in D-FW is merely a dream at this point, the Dallas mayor is definitely interested in starting the conversation.

Are you?