SAN ANTONIO — Doctors woke up to a cereal-eating contest Wednesday morning at Northeast Baptist Hospital. They rolled up their sleeves with nurses, physical therapists, imaging techs and administrators from six Baptist hospitals for a friendly competition to raise awareness about youth hunger during the summer months.

“This has been going on for years, and it’s something that our staff gets really excited about year after year,” said Phil Young, CEO for Northeast Baptist Hospital. “There’s competition between our hospitals to not just win the cereal-eating contest, but to collect the most cereal for our kids.”

The Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive benefits the Food Banks of San Antonio and New Braunfels. Young people who rely on their schools to provide breakfast and lunch meals have access to food during the summer through this drive.

The gold medal and bragging rights from the contest went to the first team to eat an entire box of Honey Nut Cheerios. That team was Northeast Baptist. Healthy Over Hungry week extends to Friday, June 14. Cereal donations can be made at any of the Baptist hospital locations, and monetary donations can be made here.

