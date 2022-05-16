Baylor grad identified as victim in deadly California church shooting

On Monday, Baylor University tweeted that Dr. John Cheng, 52, died on Sunday after he was shot and killed by the gunman who opened fire at Geneva Presbyterian Church

WACO, Texas — The Baylor community is mourning the loss of one of its own following the deadly church shooting that happened in California over the weekend where one died.

On Monday, Baylor University tweeted that Dr. John Cheng, 52, died on Sunday after he was shot and killed by the gunman who opened fire at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Orange County, Calif.

"... literally taking the bullet for fellow congregants while heroically tackling the gunman at an Orange County church," BU tweeted.

The university added that he was also a Baylor Bear who graduated with the Class of 1991.

The Orange County Sheriff, Don Barnes, hailed Cheng as a hero, saying the shooting could've been more devastating if he didn't tackle the gunman and allowed other church-goers to tackle and take the man down. Cheng was fatally shot in the process.

"Without the actions of Dr. Cheng, it is no doubt that there would be numerous additional victims in this crime," Barnes said. ".... He saved the lives of probably upwards of dozens of people the way this individual was prepared."

Cheng was the only person who died from the shooting. Five other people were also injured.

Cheng was known as a highly-regarded sports physician with South Coast Medical Group. He was also a parent of two children, according to the biography posted on the group's website.