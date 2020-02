SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect.

KENS 5

According to a press release, the suspect was at the Walmart at 7239 SW Loop 410 on February 13.

The man in the photo is alleged to have had indecent contact with a juvenile.

The suspect is about 5'7 and believed to be in his mid to late 20s.

Call SAPD's Special Victim's Unit at 210-207-2313 with any information.