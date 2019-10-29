SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for help identifying a White/Hispanic man who was found at a VIA bus stop in downtown San Antonio this past May.

A witness called 911 and the man was taken to St. Luke's Baptist Hospital where he remained until passing away on September 7, 2019.

According to a press release sent out by the Medical Examiner's Office, the basic demographic information is that the man is White/Hispanic, between 40 to 70 years of age, 103 pounds in weight, and 5'8" in height, with several tattoos.

A digital postmortem rendition of the man has been created in the hopes of finding a relative of the decedent.

Anyone with information can call the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office at (210)-335-4011.

