BCSO: Deputies shoot, injure man on far west side who was carrying guns

Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said they shot a man wielding guns, injuring him, on the far west side Saturday morning.

Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters that deputies were called to the 2600 block of Muddy Peak Drive after it was reported a man was shooting out of a window. When they arrived, deputies witnessed the man had two handguns in each hand, so they took cover.

Salazar said the man was pointing the guns at deputies before he got in a car and drove toward the deputies while apparently attempting to flee the area. Deputies then fired at the car.

The man, whom Salazar did not identify, was hit twice; one bullet struck his arm, and another struck his leg. The man then tried to run, but deputies were able to subdue him.

The sheriff said he believed the situation stemmed from a mental health issue, but because it was an active shooting situation, BCSO did not have time to handle it as a mental health call.

BCSO said the scene is secure; however, nearby roads could be impacted as a result of the ongoing investigation.

