Human remains identified as woman who went missing in January 2006, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Human remains found in March 2023 have been identified as a woman who went missing in January 2006, the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) says.

The man the family believes is responsible for the woman's disappearance and death is currently serving life in prison for another woman’s kidnapping.

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said DNA testing confirmed that the human remains found on March 2, 2023, near the 900 block of S. Hughes Avenue belong to Taalibah Fatin Bint Islam.

Islam was reported missing on Jan. 21, 2006, by her ex-boyfriend and the father of their child, Christopher Revill.

Revill told police that Islam dropped off their baby boy at his home and then left in an unknown SUV. Revill claimed that Islam never returned.

Islam’s family was adamant Revill had something to do with her disappearance, but police never investigated his involvement.

Another disappearance

A decade later, in October of 2016, Revill was arrested in connection to the kidnapping and disappearance of another ex-girlfriend of his, Typhenie Johnson.

According to arrest records, Revill was the last person seen with Johnson, and pieces of her clothing were found in the backyard of his parents' east Fort Worth home.

In August 2019, Revill was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of Johnson’s kidnapping. Revill is not eligible for parole until 2046, according to court records.

During his trial, prosecutors said Revill was possessive, controlling and abusive. Prosecutors in that case also pointed to Islam’s missing person case and said Revill had a long history of violence.

Months before Revill reported Islam missing, he was investigated in an assault against her when she was nine months pregnant, a Fort Worth sergeant testified in that trial.

Islam’s family celebrated with Johnson’s family after Revill’s life sentence.

"Happy, overwhelmed, overjoyed," Islam’s sister, Hadiyah Islam told WFAA in 2019. "He’s gone. [My sister] doesn’t have to worry about him anymore."

Johnson's aunt, Janelle Hofeldt told WFAA the two families have become close through their shared grief and efforts to raise awareness.

"I wont stop and my family wont stop until Typhenie is found," said Hofeldt said.

Shortly after Islam's remains were confirmed, Hofeldt told WFAA she was heartbroken for Islam's family.

"The Islam family is our family," Hofeldt said. "I love them, and my heart is with them. I'm sending them prayers."

FWPD says that the investigation into Islam’s case is ongoing.

Johnson's body has never been found.