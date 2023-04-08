DJ Chantel Jeffries coming to San Antonio's DZIR Nightclub

The famous DJ is set to take the stage on August 12th.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's DZĪR Nightclub will be the place to be this month.

The multi-talented model, DJ and entrepreneur Chantel Jeffries is set to take the DZĪR stage on August 12. She is known for her eclectic music and promises to deliver the crowd an unforgettable night of beats and entertainment.

Jeffries has graced some of the biggest clubs in the world, including 1OAK, Toa and Marquee NY, captivating audiences with her dynamic performances and incredible DJing skills.

Her unique blend of tracks will keep the dance floor alive all night long, creating an atmosphere of pure excitement and joy at DZĪR Nightclub.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, August 12th

• Time: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

• Location: DZĪR Nightclub, 4553 N Loop 1604 W, Suite 1201

Tickets are on sale with general admission set at $30. There are also VIP tables which can be reserved by calling 210-267-2226.

About DZĪR Nightclub:

DZĪR Nightclub is a premier nightlife destination in San Antonio. The club features a state-of-the-art sound system, a large dance floor, and VIP bottle services. Follow on Instagram and Facebook at @dzirnightclub.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.