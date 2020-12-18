RECIPE: DIY hot chocolate bar and hot chocolate bombs

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — When temperatures start dropping, there's nothing more comforting than curling up with a hot beverage. If you're looking for tips for optimum coziness this holiday season, KARE 11 Saturday has you covered.
One way to make sure you have something that suits everyone's tastes is a DIY hot chocolate bar, complete with a variety of hot chocolate flavors, and, of course, this year's biggest trend: the hot chocolate bomb.
Lifestyle expert Jenn McFerron has some recipes to get you started:
Gingerbread Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
- 2 cups milk
- 5 oz milk chocolate pieces
- 2 TBS Cocoa powder
- 1 TBS Molasses
- 1 TBS sugar
- 1 tsp ginger
- 3/4 tsp cinnamon
- dash of allspice
- dash of nutmeg
- pinch of salt
Directions:
- In a pot over medium heat, heat milk to steaming, but not boiling.
- Add all ingredients and whisk quickly until chocolate has melted and spices are well incorporated.
- Top with whipped cream, cinnamon stick and a gingerbread cookie.
White Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
- 2 cups milk
- 5 oz white chocolate pieces
- 1 tsp vanilla
Directions:
- In a pot over medium heat, heat milk to steaming, but not boiling.
- Add white chocolate and vanilla. Stir until chocolate is melted.
- Top with marshmallows, whipped cream or peppermint pieces.
Peanut Butter Dark Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
- 2 cups milk
- 1/4 cup natural peanut butter
- 5 oz dark chocolate pieces
- honey to sweeten
Directions:
- In a pot over medium heat, heat milk to steaming, but not boiling.
- Whisk in peanut butter until creaming.
- Add remaining ingredients and whisk until chocolate is melted.
- Top with whipped cream or marshmallows and chopped peanut butter cups.
Hazelnut Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
- 2 cups milk
- 1/4 cup hazelnut spread
- 3 oz milk chocolate pieces
Directions:
- In a pot over medium heat, heat milk to steaming, but not boiling.
- Whisk in hazelnut spread until melted, then add chocolate and whisk until melted.
- Top with whipped cream or marshmallows.
Healthier Hot Chocolate Bombs
Serves 8-10
Ingredients:
- 1 cup unsweetened baking cocoa
- 1 - 12 oz. bag or 2 bars of 80% + Dark Chocolate
- ⅔ cup Coconut Sugar
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 cup whole milk
- Silicone half circle baking mold or large round silicone ice cube trays (overall circumference 2-2 ½ in. circles)
Directions:
- Make the low sugar hot cocoa mix. In a mason jar or bowl combine cocoa, coconut sugar and sea salt.
- Melt the chocolate. Place chocolate chips or broken chocolate bar pieces in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 20 second increments, stirring in between until everything is smooth.
- Fill the molds. Spoon some chocolate into the molds and use the back of a spoon or pastry brush to push the melted chocolate around the sides and edges. Place the molds into the freezer for 8 minutes to set. Repeat the process for a total of 2 times to be sure the side walls of the spheres are thick enough.
- Remove the chocolate from the molds. Gently push and peel away the half spheres out of the silicone mold.
- Seal the bombs. Microwave a microwave-safe plate for 45 seconds. The plate should be just hot enough to melt the chocolate. Place an empty half of the chocolate sphere on the warm plate for a couple of seconds, just until the edges begin to melt.
- Fill. Add 1 tablespoon of hot cocoa mix and any other fixings you choose to one half of the sphere. Pick up another half and melt the edge on the warm plate then gently push and hold the two sides together until sealed.
- Dazzle and Decorate. Drizzle on some extra chocolate or white chocolate, decorate with sea salt, small coconut flakes or sprinkles, or dust with the hot cocoa mix!
- Serve it up: Heat 1 cup of Maple Hill 100% grass-fed organic whole milk, drop the bomb in the milk, stir and enjoy!