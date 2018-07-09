If you have friends who are going through a divorce, there is a good chance you could be next. At least, researchers at Brown, Harvard, and UC San Diego seem to think so.

A study found that couples are 75 percent more likely to get a divorce if they have a friend going through one themselves.

That number may seem high, but some San Antonians weren't surprised.

"Girls talk. Like, 'girl I went through a divorce,' this and that, so I have that in my head now," explained Olivia Gurdiola. She has never gone through a divorce herself, but she has had several friends and family members who have shared their stories with her.

"Society has made it easy for us to get a divorce these days," Gurdiola said.

She isn't wrong. New television shows like "Girlfriends Guide to Divorce" highlight divorce and the single life.

Professionals have seen the way the public's perception of divorce has evolved from disdain to acceptable over the years. Alicia Galvany, an attorney at the law offices of Steven C. Benke, remembers a time when divorce was frowned upon.

She was not surprised by the notion that divorce may be contagious.

"I like to use the word 'permission,'" Galvany said. "They kind of have a little permission from others around them who say, 'You know, it's okay. I went through it, and yes it was hard, it was a huge adjustment but it was the right thing.'"

Contagious divorce is also something seen in the way she attracts new clients. The firm does advertise, but many of their clients come from word of mouth - friends or family referring others.

However, the study isn't as cut-and-dry as it may appear. Galvany says that an increased likelihood of divorce will only appear if a relationship is already unstable.

And a San Antonio divorcee who asked to remain anonymous said knowing other divorcees - like her own mother - didn't change the way she felt about divorce.

"I think it changed my views on being an independent person," she explained. "My mom is a strong individual, and she taught me how to be a woman without somebody else."

